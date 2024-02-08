ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The World Bank’s support was not only in terms of dollars and cents, but also through the huge knowledge.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun [Twitter:@IU_Wakilii·]
Edun said this when he received the World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Ms. Anna Bjerde, who was on on a two-day visit to Nigeria. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bjerde’s visit is in furtherance with the bank’s engagement with Nigeria on critical aspects of the development agenda.

Edun urged more support for the country, while expressing the hope that the multilateral institution would appreciate the country’s reform efforts.

The World Bank has been part of the progress report and we commend all their efforts,” he said.

Earlier, Bjerde said that she was in Nigeria to further the World Bank’s engagement on critical aspects of the country’s development agenda. She said that the World Bank had more than 30 projects in Nigeria, adding that her visit would afford her the opportunity to also take stock of the ongoing projects.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu expressed appreciation to the World Bank for its continuing support for Nigeria.

Bagudu said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration embarked on one of the biggest reforms, adding that the 2024 budget would reduce deficit for the first time in recent years. He also called for more support from the World Bank.

Also speaking, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso commended the World Bank for its support to the country over the years.

He said that the World Bank’s support was not only in terms of dollars and cents, but also through the huge knowledge, which would be beneficial to the country.

“We look forward to more collaboration,” Cardoso said.

Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

