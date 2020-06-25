The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a section of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana was last week demolished by unknown Ghanaian government officials.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday described the demolition of the part of Nigeria’s Embassy building in Ghana as a direct assault on Nigeria as a sovereign nation, calling for appropriate reciprocity.

According to the Speaker, House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of the members, Nigeria should move away from this idea of gentleman big-brother whom everyone can just trample on and nothing is done.

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who spoke to State House correspondents on the incident, ruled out the possibility of Nigeria taking revenge against Ghana over the demolition.

According to Shehu, this position is informed by the apology tendered by the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, when he originated a call to President Buhari on Tuesday over the incident.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

He said: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria.

“I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint."

The Presidential aide maintained that diplomacy would be used in resolving the problem.

“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically.

“No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen,’’ he added.