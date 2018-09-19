Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria will have the world’s poorest people by 2050 - Report

Poverty Report says Nigeria will have the world’s poorest people by 2050

The GoalKeepers Report is an annual report sheet of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria will have the world’s poorest people by 2050 - Report play

A school boy captured in a rural community

(DailyPost)

According to The GoalKeepers Report, Nigeria will have the world’s poorest people by 2050.

The GoalKeepers Report  is an annual report sheet of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to Punch, for 2018, the report focuses on how youth population growth will affect world progress in the future.

An excerpt of the report states that  “more than a billion people have lifted themselves out of extreme poverty worldwide, extreme poverty is becoming heavily concentrated in sub-Saharan African countries. By 2050, that’s where 86 per cent of the extremely poor people in the world are projected to live.

“One of the obstacles the continent faces is rapid population growth. Africa as a whole is projected to nearly double in size by 2050, which means that even if the percentage of poor people on the continent is cut in half, the number of poor people stays the same.

By 2050, for example, more than 40 per cent of the extremely poor people in the world will live in just two countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria. Even within these countries, poverty is concentrating in certain areas.”

ALSO READ: 6 people become extremely poor every minute in Nigeria

Madagascar, Somalia, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia, South Sudan, Central African Republic, and Guinea Bissau were also listed as nations that will also experience an explosion in the number of poor people by 2050.

HSBC report

Global financial services organisation, HSBC Bank recently released a report titled: Nigeria: Papering Over The Cracks.

In the section of the report titled, Electoral uncertainty and macro risks, the bank said if President Buhari returns to power in 2019, Nigeria stands the risk of a limited economic progress and further fiscal deterioration.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

