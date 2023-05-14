The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The RCCG pastor said the church's intervention is mitigating the effect of hardship in the country.

These were the views of Major-Gen. Pat Akem-Vingir (rtd), the Pastor-in-Charge of the ‘Jesus House’ parish, the newest branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) located in Abuja.

The Pastor made these known while speaking at the dedication ceremony presided over by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The grand ceremony, attended by thousands of RCCG members and dignitaries from across the country, was held at the new church building located in the Durumi area of Abuja.

The Vanguard reports that the magnificent 5-storey facility can accommodate up to 3,000 worshippers at once.

Highlighting the important role of religion in the country, Akem-Vingir argued that the church occupies such a special place that Nigeria will collapse if it's removed.

He said, “If you remove the church from Nigeria, the country will collapse. People may deny it, but I am saying it unapologetically.

“If the church were not in Nigeria doing what it is doing; serving as the light of the world and as the salt of the earth, the degradation would have been more than we can imagine.

“70% of the country is youthful. You can’t allow that kind of generation to be wasted. The church is a place where they can find hope, direction and purpose.

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG.
In his own speech, Pastor Adeboye expressed gratitude to God for the successful completion of the project.

The ceremony closed with a prayer from the RCCG General Overseer, who begged God for the continued growth and prosperity of the church, its members and the nation at large.

“We thank God for this great day, and for the successful completion of this wonderful edifice. We pray that this building will be a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come.

“We pray that this church building will be a source of blessing to all who enter it and that it will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come.”





