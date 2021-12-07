RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria will collaborate with Belarus for mutual benefits - Buhari

Buhari says he's impressed with the progress Belarus has made as a country.

President Muhammadu Buhari with General Victor Sheiman, Special Envoy of President Alexandar Lukashenko of Belarus [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari with General Victor Sheiman, Special Envoy of President Alexandar Lukashenko of Belarus [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will collaborate with the Republic of Belarus for the mutual benefit of both countries.

According to a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President's spokesman, the president stated this on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, when he received in audience General Victor Sheiman, Special Envoy of President Alexandar Lukashenko of Belarus.

After listening to the presentation of the visitor, President Buhari said, "I'm impressed with the progress you have made as a country.

"We can benefit a lot from your experiences. I've taken note of your capacities, and we will contact you for areas we can collaborate, and work together, especially in agriculture.

"We have the land, the people, you have the technology, and you will surely hear from us."

Sheiman had earlier commended President Buhari for working 'for the benefit of Nigerian people', noting that it was exactly what President Lukashenko was doing in Belarus.

He added, "We are a stable and friendly country, trying to be self-sufficient in many areas. We can offer a lot of opportunities to Nigerians.

"We will love to cooperate in industry, agriculture, petroleum, refineries, education, joint trading, transport, building of oil and gas pipelines, manufacturing of tyres, tractors, defense equipment, and several others."

According to the Special Envoy, his country is fully sufficient in agriculture, and sells surplus food products worth up to seven billion dollars, yearly.

He added that Belarus was ready to cooperate with Nigeria in mechanised agriculture, and could also help in the fight against terrorism.

