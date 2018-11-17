Nigeria welcomes the Universities of Manchester and Liverpool!!

Dan Stephenson and Dominic Jensen from the universities of Liverpool and Manchester respectively will be holding sessions in Lagos and Abuja.
The United Kingdom Educational Advisory Services (UKEAS) Nigeria, invites all prospective undergraduates, Masters and PhD students to the free sessions in Lagos & Abuja anchored by international delegates from Manchester and Liverpool.
Monday 19th of November, 4.30pm -5.30pm.
UKEAS Abuja Office.
Ground Floor, 50, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Osas & Oseji Building,
Between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2, Abuja FCT.
Email: abuja@ukeas.com.ng .
Mobile :092906508.
Branch Manager: Imaobong Odegbo –Olukoya.
Wednesday 21st of November 4.30pm -5.30pm.
UKEAS Lagos Office (Victoria Island)
2A Louis Solomon Close
(the street beside Silverbird Galleria),
Off Ahmadu Bello Way,
Victoria Island, Lagos.
Email: Vi@ukeas.com.ng.
Mobile: 08057126717
Branch Manager: Chinwe David-Inyang
Saturday 24th of November 12pm -1.00pm
UKEAS Lagos (Ikeja Office)
3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos.
Email: ikeja@ukeas.com.ng
Mobile: 08057126781
Branch Manager: Lovelyn Nnansor
Register here for participation and for more details.
