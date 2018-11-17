Nigeria welcomes the Universities of Manchester and Liverpool!!

news

Come meet with international delegates from the Universities of Manchester and Liverpool; Two World Renowned Academic and Scholarly Institutions!!

The United Kingdom Educational Advisory Services (UKEAS) Nigeria, invites all prospective undergraduates, Masters and PhD students to the free sessions in Lagos & Abuja anchored by international delegates from Manchester and Liverpool.

Dan Stephenson and Dominic Jensen from the universities of Liverpool and Manchester respectively will be holding sessions in Lagos and Abuja as scheduled:

Abuja Briefing Session:

Monday 19th of November, 4.30pm -5.30pm.

UKEAS Abuja Office.

Ground Floor, 50, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Osas & Oseji Building,

Between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2, Abuja FCT.

Email: abuja@ukeas.com.ng .

Mobile :092906508.

Branch Manager: Imaobong Odegbo –Olukoya.

Lagos Briefing Session (Victoria Island):

Wednesday 21st of November 4.30pm -5.30pm.

UKEAS Lagos Office (Victoria Island)

2A Louis Solomon Close

(the street beside Silverbird Galleria),

Off Ahmadu Bello Way,

Victoria Island, Lagos.

Email: Vi@ukeas.com.ng.

Mobile: 08057126717

Branch Manager: Chinwe David-Inyang

Lagos Briefing Session (Ikeja):

Saturday 24th of November 12pm -1.00pm

UKEAS Lagos (Ikeja Office)

3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road

Ikeja, Lagos.

Email: ikeja@ukeas.com.ng

Mobile: 08057126781

Branch Manager: Lovelyn Nnansor

Register here for participation and for more details.

