Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Why Nigerians should not visit Northern Cyprus: She reasoned this as due to the human rights abuses meted out to Nigerians in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said this at the 48th session of the State House Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

What you should know: Recognised only by Turkiye, Northern Cyprus is largely considered by the United Nations and the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

Officially called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus is a de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus.

Final warning: Dabiri-Erewa who noted that several Nigerians are being maltreated and killed in the region said, “Think twice before going to Northern Cyprus. We can’t do much for Nigerians there. Our students are being killed daily.”

About Nigerians in Ukraine: She added that every Nigerian stranded in Ukraine at the start of the conflict returned home safely.

Students psychologically affected by the conflict underwent proper counselling before continuing their education either online or onsite by enrolling into local Universities to continue their programmes.

