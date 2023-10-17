Nigeria, US strengthens collaboration to enhance public safety

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. He said the agreement was reached at a meeting between the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun and the Assistant Secretary of INL of the US, Todd Robinson.

He said the meeting was part of the professional working visit of the I-G to the US for the 130th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference. Adejobi said the meeting had addressed a range of critical issues, collaborative initiatives and mutual support aimed at enhancing law enforcement and public safety in Nigeria.

According to him, during the discussions, the I-G highlighted several key areas of focus and collaboration, including the Special Intervention Squad in addressing critical security challenges in Nigeria.

“The meeting also focused on the need to strengthen efforts relating to the Sex Offenders Registry Database, an essential tool in safeguarding communities from sexual offenders and public safety.

“Both parties discussed ways to enhance community safety through effective management and utilization of this registry,” he said.

He said the Egbetokun and the INL Secretary had agreed to consider programme, aimed at “training the trainers” to enhance the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force through the development of skilled and knowledgeable trainers.