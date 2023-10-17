ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria, US strengthens collaboration to enhance public safety

News Agency Of Nigeria

The collaborative initiatives and mutual support is also aimed at enhancing law enforcement in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Police Force
The Nigeria Police Force

Recommended articles

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. He said the agreement was reached at a meeting between the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun and the Assistant Secretary of INL of the US, Todd Robinson.

He said the meeting was part of the professional working visit of the I-G to the US for the 130th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference. Adejobi said the meeting had addressed a range of critical issues, collaborative initiatives and mutual support aimed at enhancing law enforcement and public safety in Nigeria.

According to him, during the discussions, the I-G highlighted several key areas of focus and collaboration, including the Special Intervention Squad in addressing critical security challenges in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also focused on the need to strengthen efforts relating to the Sex Offenders Registry Database, an essential tool in safeguarding communities from sexual offenders and public safety.

“Both parties discussed ways to enhance community safety through effective management and utilization of this registry,” he said.

He said the Egbetokun and the INL Secretary had agreed to consider programme, aimed at “training the trainers” to enhance the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force through the development of skilled and knowledgeable trainers.

Adejobi said agreement was also, reached on digitalisation and cloud-based data integration for the Nigeria Police Force.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from U.S. - New York Times

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from U.S. - New York Times

UK wages exceed inflation for the first time in 2 years - ONS

UK wages exceed inflation for the first time in 2 years - ONS

Lagos Govt reiterates commitment to empowering rural women in the State

Lagos Govt reiterates commitment to empowering rural women in the State

Biden set to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis

Biden set to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis

Nigeria, US strengthens collaboration to enhance public safety

Nigeria, US strengthens collaboration to enhance public safety

'More dividends of democracy from Oyebanji' - Bamidele assures Ekiti people

'More dividends of democracy from Oyebanji' - Bamidele assures Ekiti people

PDP to reconcile with aggrieved members to reclaim position in South-East

PDP to reconcile with aggrieved members to reclaim position in South-East

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State