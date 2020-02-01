Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Nwonye, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, would lead the Nigerian delegation to the meeting with the theme: “Mutual Prosperity through Innovation and Ingenuity”.

“Deliberations at the session will focus on areas of mutual interest, including good governance and anti-corruption, trade and investment, development and food security and security and counter-terrorism efforts.

“The Ministry wishes to recall that the Nigeria-U.S. Bi-National Commission (BNC) was established in April 2010 in Washington DC as a platform for closer cooperation between both countries.

“The BNC has continued to serve as a veritable mechanism for sustained bilateral high level dialogue to promote and coordinate diplomatic, economic, military, technical, cultural and social cooperation between Nigeria and the U.S.,” Nwonye stated.