Nigeria unsure when next batch of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive as thousands receive 2nd doses

The country received 3.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March 2021 as a donation from COVAX, the global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Nearly two million Nigerians have since then received their first shots of the vaccine, according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib.

He said, during a media briefing on Tuesday, May 25, 96% of first doses of the available batch have already been administered in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The NPHCDA boss also announced that at least 4,683 people have already received their second doses, in line with the guideline of administering the two doses between six and 12 weeks of each other.

"We are advising that all Nigerians who have received their first dose should check their vaccination cards for the date of their second dose, and ensure that they receive the second dose to gain full protection against COVID-19," he said.

However, Shuaib sounded a note of warning that the country is unsure when it will get its next consignment owing to the shortage being experienced by the global community.

Touting July and August as possible supply dates, he said nothing is officially confirmed yet.

Vaccine production and distribution has been widely impacted by shortage of raw materials, vaccine nationalism by rich countries, and safety concerns surrounding some of the vaccines already produced.

Shuaib said he expects that the recent promises made by Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson to provide a combined 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to COVAX between now and next year should ease the situation.

Nigeria expects to vaccinate 70% of its estimated 200 million population between now and next year to defeat the coronavirus.