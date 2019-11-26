The association’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Habib Miller Salihu said on Monday that disapproval was due to wrong immigration advice received from a bogus practitioner who made away with their hard earned money.

“NUSA through its stakeholders was able to raise part of the funds needed for a one way ticket back to Nigeria for the family,’’ Salihu said in a statement e-mailed to the News agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“After the plane ticket was secured, the President of the association, Mr Adetola Olubajo, drove the family to the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to obtain Emergency Travel Documents.

“The Ambassador issued the documents which would normally cost money, at no cost after the family testified about the union’s benevolence in helping to secure their flight tickets.’’

Salihu disclosed that they would return on Nov. 30 and expressed the union’s appreciation to stakeholders who helped to raise the funds and wished the Ojos the very best in the future.