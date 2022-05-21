Nigeria, UAE to further extend bilateral ties

Buhari expressed his condolences and that of Nigeria on the demise of the late President Sheikh Khalifa of UAE and congratulated the new President on his election.

He expressed the hope that under Sheikh Mohamed, the two countries would continue to actively champion a vision of sustainable security, strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and promote prosperity and development.

The presidential aide noted that in the seven years of the Buhari presidency, the two countries had actively conducted bilateral dialogues leading to several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding.

According to him, these have paved the way for further cooperation, mutual understanding and progress in many aspects of their bilateral relations.