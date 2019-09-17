Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to continue to work collaboratively to build the capacity of security agencies under Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior.

The ministry made this known in a statement by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior in Monday.

According to the ministry, the collaboration is part of efforts to strengthen internal security in Nigeria.

Manga said that the two countries renewed the commitment on Monday in Abuja when the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Altaffag visited the interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Altaffag visited the interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Speaking during the visit, Aregbesola notes that strengthening the relationship between the two countries which had existed for years, would further boost the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration at ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

“Collaboration on security between the Nigerian Ministry of Interior and the UAE Ministry of Interior will strengthen the government’s capacity to solve internal security challenges in Nigeria,” the minister said.

He assured that Nigeria would continue to collaborate with the UAE in the areas of capacity building, educational development, fire disaster management, intelligence gathering, and border security management.

He observed that the security system of the UAE was never in doubt and as such, Nigeria could learn a lot from the country.

“When we have intellectual and physical capacities, we will not only overcome security challenges, but also neutralise them,” he reiterated.

Earlier, Altaffag said his country had in the past held discussions with Nigeria on ways to work together to solve internal security issues in Nigeria.

He said that his visit was to concretise the existing cooperation between the two countries on security matters with a view to providing the necessary support needed by the Buhari administration to create the environment conducive for foreign investment inflow of revitalise the economy.

The ambassador pledged his country’s support for the Nigerian government in its resolve to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerians toward moving the country to the next level of socio-economic development.