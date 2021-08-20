Nigeria to witness thunderstorm, rain throughout this weekend

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno; Adamawa; Taraba; Katsina; Sokoto; Zamfara; Kebbi; and Kaduna states later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central, with rains over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of Thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara, Niger, Benue and Kogi.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal region, with chances of rains over parts of Imo, Edo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers in the morning hours,” it stated.

NiMet also anticipated rains, over parts of Anambra; Abia; Imo; Ogun; Edo; Enugu; Lagos; Ebonyi; Cross Rivers; Akwa Ibom; Rivers; and Delta in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies with few thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara, in the morning hours on Saturday.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Taraba and Zamfara, later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central with rains over parts of Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Plateau in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara and FCT, during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours, with chances of rains over parts of Osun, Edo, Oyo, Delta and Lagos,” it predicted.

The agency envisaged rains over parts of Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and Adamawa in the morning hours on Sunday.

It further predicted thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Taraba and Gombe, in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region should be predominantly cloudy, with rains over parts of Niger and Kwara in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau and the FCT in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy, with rains over parts of Edo, Delta, Oyo and Ondo in the morning hours,” it said.