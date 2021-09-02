Nigeria to witness 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness from today - NiMet

It further predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Kebbi states in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, cloudy skies with prospects of scattered rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with rain showers over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the morning hours.

“Rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Ondo, Imo, Osun, Abia, Anambra, Ogun, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Northern region in the morning hours on Friday.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Borno states later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region in the morning hours with prospects of isolated rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Benue state.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and Kogi state in the afternoon period.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with few rains over parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers state in the morning hours,“ it said.

NiMet envisaged rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon period.

The agency forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region on Saturday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna in the morning hours.

It further forecast thunderstorms over Adamawa, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region should be cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, Benue, FCT and Nasarawa state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South should be predominately cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos state.