The president stated this at a farewell audience he granted the outgoing High Commissioner of the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, Thambirajah Raveenthiran at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that financial challenges which the country faced at the time informed the closure of some Nigerian embassies and consulates during a rationalisation exercise.

President Buhari assured that his administration would take another look at that decision as it affected Sri Lanka following the request by the outgoing High Commissioner.

He wished Raveenthiran success in his future undertakings.

In his remarks, the outgoing High Commissioner said he had spent four out of his 30-year career in diplomatic service in Nigeria.

Raveenthiran said his period in Nigeria was remarkable in several ways, stressing that he enjoyed the support and cooperation of Nigerians, and was greatly assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, his country has a lot to offer Nigeria in the areas of counter-terrorism, medical tourism and higher education.