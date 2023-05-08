The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Public Health Institute said that the move was complemented by efforts to leverage the pandemic response (lessons, resources, partnerships, etc) to improve national health security.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it was transiting the country from acute emergency response to managing COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery for all infectious diseases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it was transiting the country from acute emergency response to managing COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery for all infectious diseases.

Recommended articles

This is followed by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The NCDC via its official website on Monday, said Nigeria had already de-escalated its COVID-19 response since 2022 in response to local epidemiology, and focused on encouraging COVID-19 vaccination and recommended discretionary use of face masks and other public health safety measures according to personal risk assessments.

The Nigeria Public Health Institute said that the move was complemented by efforts to leverage the pandemic response (lessons, resources, partnerships, etc) to improve national health security.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the improvement would be through health system strengthening, improving public health emergency management training, and laboratory and infrastructure aa upgrades.

It added that it would make strategic focus on improving emergency preparedness and planning at state and local government levels.

“As part of its integrated disease surveillance strategy, the NCDC continues to encourage routine COVID-19 testing along with other infectious diseases as may be indicated in healthcare settings.

This is part of clinical care for pandemic flu preparedness, as part of bi-directional testing during investigations for HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and malaria, and in high-risk populations.

“Working with partners, the NCDC is also piloting pan-respiratory virus surveillance which is aligned with WHO’s recently declared preparedness and resilience for emerging threats (PRET) initiative,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCDC said that as part of the genomic surveillance, the centre would introduce wastewater/environmental surveillance to track not just SARS-CoV-2 but antimicrobial resistance, Mpox and typhoid (salmonella).

“Finally, we continue to work on consolidating COVID-19 pandemic laboratory investments into a cohesive tiered national network of public health laboratories as prescribed in the NCDC Act (2018).

“With the continued emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases, our frequent and often concurrent disease outbreaks and public health investments made during the pandemic to ensure health security in the country will need to be sustained,” it explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Friday, the Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, declared that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concerns (PHEIC).

The declaration was made after a careful review of current evidence that shows there is high population-level immunity from the SARS-CoV-2 infection, improved knowledge of the virus and management of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a decline in the global burden of the virus, and also a steady increase in vaccine uptake across countries.

“The declaration that COVID-19 is no longer PHEIC is to enable countries’ transition from acute emergency response to managing COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery for all infectious diseases.”

The health organisation said the threat of the virus remained within countries and globally and particularly for high-risk groups,” Ghebreyesus said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results