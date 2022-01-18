Nigeria to launch second satellite according to Pantami

The minister made the disclosure while speaking to the staff of the Nigerian Satellite Communications during a visit. He also disclosed that he has secured the consent of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed to ensure that the funds required are part of the 2022 Budget.

There have been plans by the Federal Government to raise funds for two new satellites since 2017 which the Chinese Export-Import Bank promised to provide in the form of loans to the country to aid its development.

Although the agency was required to raise a 15% part of the required funds in order to be able to access the loans which it had been unable to do until now after it increased its revenue generation capabilities under Pantami’s leadership.