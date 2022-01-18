RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria to launch second satellite according to Pantami

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The minister claims to have secured the President’s approval for the new satellite

Prof. Isa Ali Pantami
Prof. Isa Ali Pantami

The Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami has now announced that he has secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to effect the purchase of a new communications satellite for the country.

Recommended articles

The minister made the disclosure while speaking to the staff of the Nigerian Satellite Communications during a visit. He also disclosed that he has secured the consent of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed to ensure that the funds required are part of the 2022 Budget.

There have been plans by the Federal Government to raise funds for two new satellites since 2017 which the Chinese Export-Import Bank promised to provide in the form of loans to the country to aid its development.

Although the agency was required to raise a 15% part of the required funds in order to be able to access the loans which it had been unable to do until now after it increased its revenue generation capabilities under Pantami’s leadership.

“The achievement of this one year has been better than the previous 10 years and within that 10 years there was a time N100 billion was released but this one no single Kobo was released to us. As the DG of NITDA, I increased the revenue generation of NITDA from N7 billion annually to N19 billion. Leverage on the opportunity and turn things around,” Pantami said in his statement about the improved financial situation of NITDA that has enabled it to take on this project.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till Wednesday

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till Wednesday

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 15.6%

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 15.6%

Nigeria to launch second satellite according to Pantami

Nigeria to launch second satellite according to Pantami

Babachir Lawal says Tinubu will clinch APC ticket through any mode of primaries

Babachir Lawal says Tinubu will clinch APC ticket through any mode of primaries

Fani-Kayode says foreign elements behind killings, banditry in Zamfara

Fani-Kayode says foreign elements behind killings, banditry in Zamfara

Nigeria records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 249 new cases - NCDC

Nigeria records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 249 new cases - NCDC

Military rescues abducted Plateau traditional ruler, arrests 2 suspects

Military rescues abducted Plateau traditional ruler, arrests 2 suspects

Ozekhome leads Nnamdi Kanu's defence team as terrorism trial resumes

Ozekhome leads Nnamdi Kanu's defence team as terrorism trial resumes

FG to provide 2,000 families with affordable houses in Gwagwalada

FG to provide 2,000 families with affordable houses in Gwagwalada

Trending

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja

Rice pyramid to be launched in Abuja.

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

adebayo-alao-akala