Nigeria spends N8.3trn on officials, but can’t give ASUU N1trn – Ndume

Ima Elijah

Legislators assemble twice in a week most of the time and get paid.

1000 naira notes
1000 naira notes

A solution that could work: Ndume wants 50 percent of National Assembly members’ salaries allocated to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members.

The Borno South lawmaker, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, reacted to the half pay to lecturers.

How government officials get paid: The former Senate Leader noted that legislators assemble twice in a week most of the time and get paid.

Even if it means that the National Assembly will reduce sitting allowances or be paid on casual allowances basis, let it be”, NAN quoted him saying.

Nigeria's budget: Ndume said Nigeria budgeted 20.5 trillion for 2023 but can’t give ASUU N1trillion to address the lingering challenges of the education sector.

The politician further lamented that students were forced to stay at home for eight months doing nothing.

“If you can spend N8.3trillion on public servants, why don’t you spend N1trillion in public universities?” He queried.

Meanwhile: Recall that following the half October salaries paid to members of ASUU by the federal government, the university lecturers had met to decide whether to embark on another industrial action or not.

Details of the parley, which ended Monday, November 07, night, are still sketchy as the president of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke is yet to disclose the outcome.

A member of the NEC, however, told reporters that the union has resolved to give the FG more time.

According to him, the union decided to give the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at least two weeks to intervene in the matter and resolve the issue of ‘No Work, No Pay policy.’

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

