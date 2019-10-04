Nigeria and South Africa have agreed on issuing 10-year visas to businessmen, academics & frequent travellers.

The agreement was reached at the the 9th Bi-National Commission of South Africa and Nigeria meeting held at the Union Building, Presidential Palace of South Africa in Pretoria.

According to the Presidency, the meeting, which was co-chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa was the first time both presidents would preside since the Bi-National Commission was elevated to the level of heads of state.

The Presidency added that “the decision was taken to encourage more people-to-people contacts among citizens of both countries and further strengthen socio-cultural, economic and political relations”.

In a statement released on Friday, October 4, 2019, the presidency said President Buhari and Ramaphosa “agreed on early warning signals to nip violence in the bud before it escalates,while taking into consideration the need to share more intelligence & promote stronger partnership in security.

“Both countries also agreed to re-establish the consular forum, which is a structured arrangement where both governments meet regularly, at least twice in a year, to discuss welfare of citizens.

“Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, signed the minutes of the 9th session of the Bi-National Commission”.

After his three-day visit to the former apartheid country, President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Friday, October 4, 2019.