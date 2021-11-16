RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria soon to be leading digital economy - Pantami

Pantami says digital economy is undermining conventional notions about how businesses are structured.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami [FMoCDE]
Dr Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has said that Nigeria would soon be one of the leading digital economies in the world.

Pantami stated this at the second School of Science and Technology (SOST) National Conference of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the theme of the conference 'The Role of Science, Technology and Innovations in a Digital Economy: Towards Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' was timely and related with the objective of digital economy.

"It is quite important because our nation Nigeria is at a point where it is evolving into one of the nations that will in the next couple of years be regarded as one of the leading digital economies in the world.

"This is the desire of the Ministry and President Muhammadu Buhari that all agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, private sector and stakeholder companies are working towards Nigeria’s digital Economy.

"Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) are seen as the main enablers of realising some, if not all, of SDGs such as ending hunger through Agrictech, no poverty through ICT, good health among others," he said.

Represented by Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, Managing Director Galaxy Backbone Plc, he said the digital economy, driven by science, technology and innovation played a very important role in the Nigerian economy.

Pantami stressed that the Digital Economy was the Economic activity that resulted from billions of everyday online connections among people, businesses, devices, data and processes.

The Minster added that the digital economy was taking shape and undermining conventional notions about how businesses were structured, how firms interacted and how consumers obtained services, information and goods.

"Therefore, we cannot underestimate the huge role science and technology plays in digital economies and the strengthening of the SDGs," Pantami said.

Also Speaking, Mr Sanusi Gumau, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, reiterated the commitment of the Polytechnic in maintaining standards in science and technology innovations.

He said the polytechnic was ready to partner government, individuals and business people to invest in technology innovations.

Prof. Mohammmed Shuaibu, Dean, Faculty of Life Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in his lead paper presentation said industrialisation was wiely acknowledged as the most driving force for economic growth and advanced development.

He pointed out that industrialisation would not be achieved without government, academia and industry adding that those three arms must come together to achieve industrialisation.

