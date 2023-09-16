Nigeria signs MoU with Cuba for science, technology

Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, signed the MoU for the Government of Nigeria.

The signing ceremony, which took place Saturday on the sidelines of the G77+China Summit at Hotel Palco La Habana, was the high point of Nigeria’s participation at the summit.

Nnaji said the MoU would further enhance collaboration in the field of innovation, science and technology between the two countries.

The minister praised President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership which had resulted in the signing of the agreement.

Nnaji, who assured that Nigeria would maximise the opportunities provided by the bilateral agreement, emphasised that the implementation of the agreement would commence in earnest.

He expressed determination to put in place the appropriate mechanism to work out the modalities for programme of action.

Earlier, Shettima averred that Nigeria places high premium on South-South cooperation as a platform for promoting sustainable development of the global South.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bilateral agreement would focus on research and development.

Other areas include human resource development which will further deepen partnership between the two countries.

The areas of cooperation covered by the bilateral agreement include biotechnology, scientific investigation and innovation, technological development and human resources development.

Others are specialist exchange in the area of science and technology, and technologies transfer for development areas.