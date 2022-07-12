RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria signs agreement with Germany for repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes

Ima Elijah

This number represents the single largest repatriation of looted works of art anywhere in the world.

benin bronzes cnn
benin bronzes cnn

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, July 11, 2022, said that Nigeria had signed an agreement for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes from Berlin in Germany.

Mohammed during inauguration of The Art Hotel in Lagos, said that the bronzes were looted from the ancient city of Benin in 1897, 125 years ago.

He assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment toward recovering the nation’s priceless works of art.

“Let me restate our commitment to recovering our priceless works of art which were looted from our country.

“Our efforts in this regard have started to yield fruits. Last week, in Berlin, Germany, we signed the agreement for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes which were looted from the ancient city of Benin kingdom in 1897.

“This number represents the single largest repatriation of looted works of art anywhere in the world.

“There is no doubt that the return of the most coveted Benin bronzes to Nigeria will help to stimulate domestic tourism in our country,” he said.

The German government is powering forward with its ambitious restitution programme, signing a key agreement transferring ownership of more than 1,100 works to Nigeria. Two of the Benin bronze artefacts, a head of a king (or oba) and a 16th-century plaque, were handed over to the Nigerian representatives at a signing ceremony on 1 July.

However, according to the German foreign ministry website, not all bronzes in the collections of German museums will return to Nigeria immediately. The Nigerian side has declared its willingness to leave some artefacts in Germany on loan, so that they can continue to be exhibited in Germany. This is considered a very special gesture of trust and of amity between the two countries.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

