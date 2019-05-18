Kayode said this in a statement by Mr Lubem Gena, Media and Strategy Officer of the Chamber in on Saturday Abuja.

He said that the forthcoming Nigeria-Russia Business Forum would be an important platform for entrepreneurs and investors active in the rapidly growing economies to meet.

Kayode said that the forum would be organised in collaboration with Nigeria-Russia Business Council (NRBC) and Expotech Tour Ltd of Russia.

According to him, the forum is scheduled to hold from May 20 to 21 at the ACCI International Trade and Convention Centre.

He said that Nigeria and Russia were very important countries with valuable markets for the producers of products; goods and services.

Kayode said that the primary focus of the NRBF was to give special attention to economic issues and sectors like industrialisation, agriculture, agro-processing, fertilizer, health and telemedicine.

Others are railway value chain (coaches, wagons, rolling stocks, equipment and accessories), fibre reinforcement, tourism, banking and finance, investment, metal and foundries, training and commodity marketing.

He said that several reputable companies both in Nigeria and Russia operating in the various sectors would join in the discussions with the aim of transferring knowledge and deepening economic diplomacy.

According to him, the forum will serve as a platform where products and services meets customers, Business to Business (B2B) meetings which will provide the perfect opportunity to network and cultivate lasting business relationships.

He said the forum would also feature interactive business communication, signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs), access to potential buyers and future clients; presentation of innovative products and developments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chamber had in December 2018 signed an agreement in Moscow with Russia Nigeria Business Forum (RNBF) to organise the forum.