Nigeria registers 670 new COVID-19 infections – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country registered 670 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, with Lagos state reporting 277 cases, the highest.

The NCDC said this via its verified website on Tuesday morning, adding that Kaduna reported 199 cases and Abuja 120.

It said Kwara recorded 20, Abia-14, Rivers-11, Gombe-9, Katsina-9

Bauchi-6, Edo-3 and Cross River-2.

The NCDC added that three reporting centres accounted for 596 cases, 89 per cent of the total number of cases for Jan. 3.

The Nigerian public health agency added that 19 of the 199 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna State were logged this year, while 180 cases were for some days in December 2021.

According to NCDC, Kaduna recorded additional 65 cases on Dec. 20, 2021, 70 cases on Dec. 22, 2021 and 45 cases on Dec. 23, 2021.

It explained that 109 of the 120 cases in the FCT were recorded on Jan. 2. Only 11 cases were reported on Jan. 3.

It added that Abia confirmed 14 cases for Jan. 2. There was no data from the state for Monday.

“175 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna State were for Jan. 1 (45), Jan. 2 (60) and Jan. 3 (70).

“Also 52 discharged cases reported for Abia State were for Jan. 2, 163 discharged cases reported for FCT were for Jan. 2 (4) and Jan. 3 (159) with 150 community discharges,” the NCDC stated.

It said six persons were said to have died from COVID-19 complications. It added that the country had registered 3,045 deaths since the pandemic started in February 2020.

It noted that the country had recorded a total of 244,120 confirmed cases in the 36 states and the FCT.

The agency said 828 persons were discharged on Thursday, raising the recovery figure in the country to 216,180.

The NCDC said as of Monday, the number of active cases in the country had decreased to 24,895 from 25,111, on Sunday.

It said 3,823,309 people had been tested for the virus.

