Nigeria registers 1,368 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says it registered additional 1,368 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 225,255.

Nigeria registers 1,368 new COVID-19 infections. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The centre disclosed this via its official website on Tuesday morning.

It stated that COVID-19 cases increased in Lagos on Monday, with 844 reported cases out of the national total of 1,368 cases.

Lagos State, the nation’s epicenter of the virus, now has a cumulative 84,410 cases, with 3,500 active cases.

The NCDC noted that the FCT recorded the second highest number of cases at 209 to make its confirmed cases to 25,070 till date.

It listed Oyo with 58 cases, Abia-51, Ondo-39, Ogun-30, Kaduna-26, Delta-20, Akwa Ibom-17, Osun-15, and Ekiti-12

Anambra, and Zamfara recorded 7 cases each, while Cross River, Kano, Kwara, and Rivers recorded 6 each, Bauchi recorded 5, Gombe-3, and Plateau-1.

The centre noted that a total of 2,985 people have lost their lives to the virus since its outbreak in the country on Feb. 27, 2020, while 211,660 people have recovered and discharged.

It stated that the nation’s active cases now stood at 9,508 as of Monday.

The NCDC said that the country had conducted a total of 3,751,696 sample tests since the virus was announced in 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

