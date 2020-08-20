Ms Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Mbah said this was the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on the Aug. 1, 2020 by 42.50MW.

She said that the gradual, but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s power sector was attributable to the keen interest of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, government has been piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective efforts of all power sector players in the value chain.

She said that TCN was committed to working assiduously to further stabilise, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urged Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.