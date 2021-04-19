Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in over 1 year

The centre said that the new cases were registered in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said Ebonyi recorded 10 cases while Lagos recorded nine cases.

It said the FCT recorded two cases, Kano-two, Osun-two and Oyo-one.

The NCDC disclosed that seven people were treated and discharged from various isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said 154,332 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals since the pandemic was reported in 2020.

The agency said that Nigeria recorded no death from the complication of COVID-19 as of April 18.

The death toll, the centre said, remained 2,061.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level III, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The centre advised Nigerians to disinfect their surfaces in their homes, shops and offices regularly to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in their communities.

“TakeResponsibility to protect yourself, loved ones, customers, employees and society from infections such as COVID-19,” it advised.

Meanwhile, as many children return to school, the NCDC advised parents to help their children stay safe by teaching and reinforcing everyday preventive actions by not letting their guard down.

”They should wear a face mask properly, wash their hands regularly, observed physical distance, avoid large gatherings held indoors with poor adherence to prevention measures and always seek medical attention when ill.

“Most people who are infected with COVID-19 may not show symptoms but can spread the disease to other people.

“Let us continue to adhere to all public health advisories on COVID-19 prevention,” it said.

It appealed to parents and guardians to inform school heads of any developments or signs that a child was not well.

“We are also appealing and urging parents to report to the school heads of any relatives showing signs of COVID-19.