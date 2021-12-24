Nigeria records highest daily coronavirus infections

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is dealing countries across the world a new blow with the latest wave of infections being the fastest spreading since the pandemic began.

Starting from Europe where the disease has ravaged countries with the renewed surge, African countries are now starting to feel its bite with the rising numbers.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the organization that is in charge of the coronavirus pandemic operations in Nigeria only officially announced that the country is experiencing its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday as a result of the astronomically climbing infection rates that the country has been experiencing since the Omicron variant of the disease was recorded in the country.

It has been claimed that the low vaccination numbers in the country are contributing to the rising numbers as the country failed to meet the 40% vaccination target that was intended before the end of the year.