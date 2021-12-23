Nigeria records a new high of 4,035 COVID-19 infections in one day.

Other states are Rivers (260), Edo (62), Akwa Ibom (42), Kaduna (39), Ekiti (38) Oyo (38). Delta and Kano recorded 31 new infections each.

Ogun State also recorded 30 new infections, while Abia had 26; Bauchi State had 15; Ondo State had 14; Enugu State had nine, while Kwara had seven new infections.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which gave the figures on Thursday stated that Nigeria also recorded two related deaths raising the mortality figure from 2,989 on Tuesday to 2,991 on Wednesday.

It stated also that Wednesday’s 4,035 infections took Nigeria’s tally to 231,413 out of which 211,853 persons were treated and discharged.