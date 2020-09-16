90 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 56,478 cases have been recorded since February.

The new cases were recorded in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 33, followed by Plateau with 27, Kaduna with 17, Ogun with six, and FCT with four.

Anambra, Ekiti, and Nasarawa recorded one case each.

93 patients who recovered from the novel disease were discharged on Tuesday, raising the number of recoveries to 44,430.

Five new fatalities also raised the death toll to 1,088.