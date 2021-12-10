RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 754 additional COVID-19 infections in 24hrs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 754 additional COVID-19 infections were recorded on Thursday across 11 states of the federation and the FCT.

Healthcare workers at the Lagos State isolation center in Yaba (Twitter: @Jidesanwoolu)

The NCDC stated this on its verified website on Friday morning, adding that the country recorded one fatality on Thursday.

It said the 754 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday indicated an increase from the 268 reported on Wednesday.

The NCDC added that the infection toll had increased to 215,918, while the fatality toll from the disease stood at 2,981, as of Thursday.

The public health institute said 4,662 people were currently down with illness from the virus, while 207,619 people had been treated and discharged.

The agency added that Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the virus, reported more than half of the new cases.

The NCDC said a backlog of 595 confirmed cases for Dec. 8, (294), and Dec. 9 (301), 2021 were from Lagos.

Amongst others, the FCT recorded (68), Imo (49), Edo (13), Oyo (9), Delta (5), Katsina (4), Kano (3), Plateau (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2) and Rivers (1).

It said the country had conducted a total of 3,629,527 sample tests since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Nigeria records 754 additional COVID-19 infections in 24hrs

