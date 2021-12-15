RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 730 new COVID-19 cases in 10 states, FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria recorded 730 new cases of COVID-19 in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 218,596.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [NCDC]
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Website on Wednesday morning.

The centre said Nigeria did not record any death.

The NCDC said 431 new cases were reported in Lagos, FCT (174), Rivers (38), Ogun (32), Akwa Ibom (25), Anambra (11), Katsina (7), Bayelsa (4), Niger (4), Kano (3), and Ekiti (1).

The centre said he death toll still stands at 2,983 as at Tuesday.people have been discharged.

The centre said that 3, 686,403 sample tests had been conducted since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level II continues to coordinate the national response activities.

