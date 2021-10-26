Nigeria records 711 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 711 new cases reported on Monday, indicates an increase from the 165 cases posted previously in the country.

The centre also recorded two deaths, noting that the country’s fatality toll from the virus now stood at 2,884.

According to the agency, Delta recorded 508, Plateau-41, Rivers-40, FCT-32, Enugu-24, Lagos-19, and Imo-16.

Others are Cross River-nine, Ekiti-nine, Abia-four, Benue-three, Kano-three, while Bauchi, Bayelsa, and Ogun recorded one each.

The NCDC, however, noted that the report includes: 508 confirmed cases reported from Delta were backlogs for July 27 to Oct. 13.

It also said that 19 confirmed cases reported from Lagos state were for Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

The agency also noted that 41 confirmed cases were reported from Plateau for Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

The centre said that Nigeria currently has 5,613 active cases with 202,674 discharged.

The centre said that over 3,298,966 million samples had been tested from the nation’s roughly 200 million population.