Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

It noted that no death linked to the virus was recorded in the country on Wednesday.

It, however, added that the number of new cases saw a decrease from 159 cases recorded the previous day.

The agency stated that Lagos topped the list of new infections with 19, while Kano, Rivers and FCT reported 16, 12 and 11 respectively.

Other states with new COVID-19 infections are Kaduna-4, Niger-2 and Delta-1.

The NCDC added that three states, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States reported zero cases.

It also said with 26 recoveries reported across the country on Wednesday, the total number of patients who had recovered from the infection rose to 229,676.