Nigeria records 64 new COVID-19 cases

The News Agency Of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Nigeria recorded 102 on Tuesday.

The agency said the 64 new cases were reported in 10 states.

These, the NCDC said are Yobe (18), Lagos (16), Delta (10), Katsina (seven), Gombe (five), Edo (two), Kano (two), Rivers (two), Kaduna (one), and Kwara (one).

The centre said that 2,180,444 people have so far been tested for COVID-19.

The NCDC also added that 69 people were discharged on Wednesday after recovering from the infection.

It said that 163,328 people have recovered from the virus.

The centre added that Nigeria recorded 2,117 deaths.