Nigeria records 64 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Public Health Agency said that there were eight new fatality on Tuesday as the death toll in the country stood at 2,914 in total.

It added that a total of 204,335 recoveries had been recorded so far in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The agency added that with Kaduna leading the daily tally on Tuesday, the FCT followed closely with 13 cases while Plateau came third with eight cases and Bauchi reported seven.

Lagos State reported five while Rivers-four, Bayelsa and Jigawa recorded two each as Kano reported one case .

It said that the country currently had 5,598 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.