The NCDC disclosed this on its website on Wednesday morning, the new figure, which is higher than the 52 cases recorded a day earlier, raised the total infection in the country to 212,829.
Nigeria records 64 new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday reported 64 new coronavirus cases in eight states and the FCT, as Kaduna led the chart with 23 new infections.
The Nigeria Public Health Agency said that there were eight new fatality on Tuesday as the death toll in the country stood at 2,914 in total.
It added that a total of 204,335 recoveries had been recorded so far in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic.
The agency added that with Kaduna leading the daily tally on Tuesday, the FCT followed closely with 13 cases while Plateau came third with eight cases and Bauchi reported seven.
Lagos State reported five while Rivers-four, Bayelsa and Jigawa recorded two each as Kano reported one case .
It said that the country currently had 5,598 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.
The agency added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.
