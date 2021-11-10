RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 64 new COVID-19 cases

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday reported 64 new coronavirus cases in eight states and the FCT, as Kaduna led the chart with 23 new infections.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [NCDC]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [NCDC]

The NCDC disclosed this on its website on Wednesday morning, the new figure, which is higher than the 52 cases recorded a day earlier, raised the total infection in the country to 212,829.

Recommended articles

The Nigeria Public Health Agency said that there were eight new fatality on Tuesday as the death toll in the country stood at 2,914 in total.

It added that a total of 204,335 recoveries had been recorded so far in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The agency added that with Kaduna leading the daily tally on Tuesday, the FCT followed closely with 13 cases while Plateau came third with eight cases and Bauchi reported seven.

Lagos State reported five while Rivers-four, Bayelsa and Jigawa recorded two each as Kano reported one case .

It said that the country currently had 5,598 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo's victory in Anambra is reward for good governance - APGA Chieftain

Soludo's victory in Anambra is reward for good governance - APGA Chieftain

Nigeria records 64 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria records 64 new COVID-19 cases

Buhari condoles with Pastor Odukoya over wife’s death

Buhari condoles with Pastor Odukoya over wife’s death

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers staged a walkout, FG tells court

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers staged a walkout, FG tells court

How 18 candidates finished in Anambra governorship election

How 18 candidates finished in Anambra governorship election

PDP group urges Wike to save Nigeria by running for presidency in 2023

PDP group urges Wike to save Nigeria by running for presidency in 2023

'I will make you proud,' Governor-elect Soludo promises Anambra residents

'I will make you proud,' Governor-elect Soludo promises Anambra residents

Osun Assembly to be fully autonomous in 2022- Speaker

Osun Assembly to be fully autonomous in 2022- Speaker

Soludo is officially new Governor-elect of Anambra State

Soludo is officially new Governor-elect of Anambra State

Trending

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]