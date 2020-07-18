Nigeria has recorded 600 new cases of coronavirus as the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 35454

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Friday, July 17, 2020.

The NCDC said the new cases were confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos, as usual, recorded the highest number of cases with 129 new cases, followed by FCT 118 and Oyo 87.

Some of the states where new cases were recorded were Kano-55 Benue-42 Enugu-35 Kwara-28 Imo-16 Ogun-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-12 Delta-11 Edo-11.

Other states are, Plateau-8 Nasarawa-6 Ekiti-6 Niger-6 Borno-4 Abia-4 Gombe-3.

As of Thursday, July 17, 2020, a total of 35454 was announced, while 14,633 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

Three more deaths were also recorded. This brings the total of coronavirus-death in Nigeria to to 772.