Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases

Nigeria on Sunday recorded six COVID-19 related deaths and 537 new cases across seven states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website Monday.

According to the agency’s data, Rivers recorded the highest figures for new infections for the day with 313 cases.

Lagos, the centre said, followed with a record of 178 cases followed by FCT – 19, Kaduna – 11, Gombe – 6, Ogun – 6, Ekiti – 3 and Abia – 1.

The reported 537 new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 248,312 while 218,997 people have recovered and have been discharged.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level II, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the centre noted that 3,863,081 people have been tested for the virus.

