Following the announcement of 543 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, coronavirus cases in Nigeria have now exceeded 38,000.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its daily updates said the new cases were detected in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, as usual, recorded the highest number of the new cases with 180 cases followed by the FCT with 86.

In Kaduna state, 56 new cases were confirmed, 47 in Edo, 37 in Ondo, 35 in Kwara, 19 in Ogun and Rivers, 17 in Kano and 16 in Ebonyi and Enugu state.

In Delta seven cases were recorded, four in Bayelsa, 3 in Bauchi and one in Abia state.

Lagos has now recorded almost 14,000 confirmed cases of the virus with 13, 806, followed by the FCT with 3,297 confirmed cases.

The NCDC's update on Wednesday also showed that 15,815 patients have recovered from the virus in Nigeria, while 813 coronavirus-death have been recorded in the country.