Nigeria records 52 coronavirus infections in 7 states, zero deaths

The fresh infections were recorded in six states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nigeria has seen a decline in its daily COVID-19 cases in the past weeks.

The fatality rate has also dropped, with the country’s last COVID-related death occurring on February 19.

A breakdown of the new infections released by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) is presented below:

Lagos-23

Kwara-18

FCT-4

Kano-3

Rivers-2

Kaduna-1

Plateau-1

The agency said the new infections were recorded on March 24 and 25.

Nine persons were said to have recovered from the infection.

No fatality was reported leaving the total COVID-19 deaths in the country at 3,142.

With the new COVID-19 cases, Nigeria now has a total of 255,296 cases, with 249,495 recoveries.

The NCDC has so far tested over 4.7 million people for COVID-19.