RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 52 coronavirus infections in 7 states, zero deaths

Authors:

Ima Elijah

No fatality was reported leaving the total COVID-19 related deaths in the country at 3,142.

6 in 10 Nigerians willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
6 in 10 Nigerians willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria has recorded new 52 cases of COVID-19.

Recommended articles

The fresh infections were recorded in six states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nigeria has seen a decline in its daily COVID-19 cases in the past weeks.

The fatality rate has also dropped, with the country’s last COVID-related death occurring on February 19.

A breakdown of the new infections released by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) is presented below:

Lagos-23

Kwara-18

FCT-4

Kano-3

Rivers-2

Kaduna-1

Plateau-1

The agency said the new infections were recorded on March 24 and 25.

Nine persons were said to have recovered from the infection.

No fatality was reported leaving the total COVID-19 deaths in the country at 3,142.

With the new COVID-19 cases, Nigeria now has a total of 255,296 cases, with 249,495 recoveries.

The NCDC has so far tested over 4.7 million people for COVID-19.

The country’s active cases are 2,616.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why we are pushing for consensus – Saraki

Why we are pushing for consensus – Saraki

Nigeria records 52 coronavirus infections in 7 states, zero deaths

Nigeria records 52 coronavirus infections in 7 states, zero deaths

Ondo varsity SSANU, NASU join nationwide warning strike

Ondo varsity SSANU, NASU join nationwide warning strike

Police arrest couple for N52m cyber fraud

Police arrest couple for N52m cyber fraud

Presidency tells PDP to stop spreading fake news about Adamu

Presidency tells PDP to stop spreading fake news about Adamu

Abba Kyari transferred to Kuje Prison

Abba Kyari transferred to Kuje Prison

Why we have not made PVCs available –INEC Chairman

Why we have not made PVCs available –INEC Chairman

FG alleges plot by PDP to organise another #ENDSARS protests

FG alleges plot by PDP to organise another #ENDSARS protests

2023: Wike shades Atiku, Saraki, others who once dumped PDP for APC

2023: Wike shades Atiku, Saraki, others who once dumped PDP for APC

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages