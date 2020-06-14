Nigeria now has a total of 15, 682 confirmed cases of coronavirus following the announcement of 501 more cases on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were detected in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos, as usual, remains the epicentre of the pandemic outbreak in Nigeria with 195 more cases on Saturday, followed by Abuja with 50 and Kano 42 new cases.

The NCDC also said 27 more cases were confirmed in Kaduna, 26 in Edo, 22 in Oyo, 21 in Imo, 17 in Gombe, and 12 each in Enugu and Benue.

In Delta and Anambra, 11 cases each were also detected, 10 in Ebonyi nine each in Ogun and Nasarawa and eight in Bauchi.

Other states with new cases of coronavirus are; Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3) Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).

The NCDC's report on Saturday also showed that so far, 407 patients have died from coronavirus in Nigeria, as eight more deaths were recorded, while discharged cases rose from 4,891 to 5101. That showed that 210 more patients recovered from the infection and have been discharged.