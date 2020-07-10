Nigeria has now recorded a total of 30,748 cases of coronavirus following the announcement of 499 new cases on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Out of the 499 new cases, 157 were detected in Lagos, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria. This according to the NCDC raised the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 11,827.

The NCDC’s updates on Thursday also stated that 59 new cases were confirmed in Edo, 56 in Ondo, 31 in Oyo, 22 in Akwa Ibom, 21 in Borno, 19 in Plateau, 18 each in Kaduna and Katsina, 17 each in Bayelsa and Abuja, 14 in Delta, 11 in Kano and 10 Rivers state.

Other states with new cases are; Enugu-8 Ogun-6 Kwara-4 Imo-3 Nasarawa-2 Osun-2 Abia-1 Ekiti-1 Niger-1 Yobe-1.

However, while five more coronavirus deaths were recorded on Thursday, 173 more patients recovered from the virus.

This brings the total of discharged cases to 12,546, while the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country rose to 689.