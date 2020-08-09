The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily updates said the the new cases were confirmed in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the updates, Abuja records the highest number of new cases with 75, followed by Lagos with 70 new cases.

In Benue state, 53 more cases were detected, 39 in Delta, 30 in Borno, 25 in Enugu, 24 in Plateau, 20 in Osun, 19 in Abia, 17 in Oyo, 16 in Kaduna, 13 each in Kano and Ebonyi.

Other states where coronavirus were recorded included Ogun (9), Kwara (7) Ondo (6) Gombe (3), Ekiti (2 ) Akwa Ibom and Rivers (1).