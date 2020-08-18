417 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed the country has recorded 49,485 cases of the novel disease since its index case was announced in February.

Monday's new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 207, followed by Kaduna with 44, Ondo with 38, Abia with 28, Anambra with 21, Plateau with 20, and Bauchi with 13.

Other states that recorded new cases are Oyo (9), Ebonyi (9), Delta (7), Edo (7), Enugu (6), Niger (3), Gombe (2), Ogun (1), FCT (1), and Kano (1).

337 patients who recovered from the highly infectious disease were discharged on Monday. The total number of discharged patients rose to 36,834.

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded on Monday, as the death toll rose to 977.

Despite ongoing community transmission of the disease, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced earlier on Monday that international flights will resume at the end of the month.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said international flights will resume from August 29, first at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before other airports across the country.

The minister said passengers must take a COVID-19 test wherever they're coming from very close to departure dates.

A portal will also be opened for passengers to pay for another COVID-19 test to be done eight days after arrival in Nigeria.

They will also fill in health questionnaires online, and hand them in at the point of entry, instead of filling the forms on the aircraft or on arrival.