Nigeria records 385 new COVID-19 cases

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State did not report to the agency the COVID-19 cases it recorded on Monday.

This gave a distorted picture of daily COVID-19 cases as the NCDC announced just 385 cases, from the 612 on Sunday.

It is expected that Lagos will submit its record on Tuesday as backlog; it did the same on Dec. 10 when it reported 595 cases covering Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

The NCDC said the 385 new cases were reported from the FCT with 116; Delta (115), Akwa Ibom (41), Ogun (33), Cross River (23), Edo (23), Kaduna (10), Rivers (7), Plateau (5), Bayelsa (5), Oyo (5), and Kano (2).

It stated that 116 cases reported for the FCT were for Dec. 12, Dec. 17 and 97 for Dec. 13. 115 cases reported for Delta were backlogs from Oct. 31; 61 for November the rest are: Dec. 7 (4), Dec. 8 (6) Dec. 9 (5) Dec. 10 (2) and Dec. 12 (6).

According to the NCDC, till date, 217, 866 cases have been confirmed, with 210, 076 cases discharged and 2,982 deaths recorded in the country.

It also said the country had a total of 4,566 active cases of COVID-19, and that they were undergoing treatment in various isolation centres across the nation.

Altogether, it added that the country had conducted a total of 3,686,403 sample tests since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.