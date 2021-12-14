RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 385 new COVID-19 cases

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 385 additional COVID-19 infections were recorded on Monday across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The NCDC said this on its website on Tuesday morning, adding that two fatalities were recorded on Monday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State did not report to the agency the COVID-19 cases it recorded on Monday.

This gave a distorted picture of daily COVID-19 cases as the NCDC announced just 385 cases, from the 612 on Sunday.

It is expected that Lagos will submit its record on Tuesday as backlog; it did the same on Dec. 10 when it reported 595 cases covering Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

The NCDC said the 385 new cases were reported from the FCT with 116; Delta (115), Akwa Ibom (41), Ogun (33), Cross River (23), Edo (23), Kaduna (10), Rivers (7), Plateau (5), Bayelsa (5), Oyo (5), and Kano (2).

It stated that 116 cases reported for the FCT were for Dec. 12, Dec. 17 and 97 for Dec. 13. 115 cases reported for Delta were backlogs from Oct. 31; 61 for November the rest are: Dec. 7 (4), Dec. 8 (6) Dec. 9 (5) Dec. 10 (2) and Dec. 12 (6).

According to the NCDC, till date, 217, 866 cases have been confirmed, with 210, 076 cases discharged and 2,982 deaths recorded in the country.

It also said the country had a total of 4,566 active cases of COVID-19, and that they were undergoing treatment in various isolation centres across the nation.

Altogether, it added that the country had conducted a total of 3,686,403 sample tests since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

South African President infected with COVID

South African President infected with COVID

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)