The total of Coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria has risen to 930 following the announcement of 354 new cases on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

In its latest daily updates, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that the new cases were confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, Abuja recorded the highest number of new cases with 78 new infections, followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, with 76 new cases.

In Kaduna, 23 more cases were detected, 19 in Ebonyi, 18 in Oyo, 17 each in Nasarawa and Rivers, 16 in Delta, 15 in Kwara, 13 in Akwa Ibom, 12 each in Edo and Ogun and 11 in Plateau state.

While nine more cases were confirmed in Kano, six cases each were reported in Bauchi, Borno and Ekiti state.

This brings the total of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria to 45,244 with 32,430 discharged cases.