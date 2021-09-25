Nigeria records 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 477 new infections

NCDC said in its report issued on Saturday that the 477 new infections brought total number of infections nationwide to 203,991.

The new figure raised the number of infections by 44 in 24 hours when compared to the 433 infections recorded on Thursday.

The NCDC stated that Lagos State led the infections chart, recording 113 cases and beating Rivers, which logged 79 cases. The FCT reported 68 cases.

Kaduna State had 29 infections on Thursday, and had 39 infections on Friday. Delta (37), Abia (36), Oyo (16), Benue (12), Akwa Ibom (9), Plateau (9), Cross River (7), Edo (6), Ekiti (6), Katsina (4), Jigawa (3), Bayelsa (2), Ogun (1), and Yobe (1).

Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States recorded no new infection.

Since its first case in February 2020, Nigeria has recorded a total of 203,991 cases from the three million people tested so far.

NCDC stated that of the confirmed cases, 192,139 victims had been discharged from hospital after their recovery, while there are still more than 9,172 active cases.

Total death toll for COVID-19 nationwide stands at 2,671 as of Friday, the NCDC stated.

It added that the multi-sectorial national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to coordinate national response activities.