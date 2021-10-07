RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 297 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria has recorded new 297 COVID-19 infections, with nine deaths in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

Nigeria records 297 new COVID-19 infections. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday Morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new cases which were recorded on Wednesday indicated a decline from the 344 cases posted on Tuesday in the country.

According to the centre, Nigeria’s death toll from the virus has risen to 2,740.

The Public Health Agency said that the new infections have raised the country’s total infections to 194,651.

The NCDC said that the number of the country’s active infections has also increased from about 9000 to 9471.

It stated that over 3,090,114 samples out of the roughly estimated 200 million population of the country were tested.

“The 297 new cases were reported from 14 states-FCT (104), Lagos (40), Gombe (28), Rivers (27), Plateau (21), Edo (14), Kano (14), Kaduna (13), Benue (12), Osun (10), Ondo (6), Imo (5), Delta (2) and Ekiti (1),” NCDC stated.

The Agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency advised Nigerians on the proper handling of CLOTH FACE MASKS to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread in the country.

“Wash the mask after purchase, wash/sanitise your hands before wearing the mask. Ensure it covers your nose and mouth with no open gaps. Wash immediately after each use,” it advised.

On traveling, the NCDC stated that the country’s travel advisory for passengers arriving from Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

“Nigerian citizens and resident permit holders from these countries must undergo a seven-day supervised quarantine at a government selected facility at their own cost.”

