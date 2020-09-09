296 cases of COVID-19 were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Tuesday's update showed that a total of 55,456 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since February.

Plateau recorded the highest number of new cases with 183, after recording 25 new cases just the previous day.

Lagos recorded 33 cases, followed by Abuja with 25, and Ogun with 16.

Other states that recorded new cases are Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (5), Anambra (3), Imo (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2), and Akwa Ibom (1).

103 people who have recovered from the novel disease were discharged on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 43,334.

Six new fatalities also raised the death toll to 1,067.